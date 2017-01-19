Gaughan proposes apartments, restaurant at old city hall site

After engaging in a preliminary development agreement with the city last summer, local developer Gaughan Companies presented on Jan. 17 a proposal for a five-story, 101-unit apartment complex, along with a restaurant, to be built on the current site of the old city hall on North Lake Street. Gaughan’s current proposal would take advantage of the city’s offer to sell the property for a dollar to the right developer but would also request that the city establish a tax increment financing district to help pay for the infrastructure improvements that would need to occur in the area before the apartments could be built.

The council had mixed feelings about the project when members discussed it during their Jan. 17 work session. They universally praised the building design and were excited by the prospect of getting the property back onto the tax rolls, but some of the council members were concerned about the amount of parking, which at 1.6 stalls per unit is significantly below city recommendations, and by the absence of retail space and quality job creation in general, which some members indicated they would like to see before considering a TIF district.

The project will be discussed at the Jan. 23 council meeting, and Mayor Ben Winnick encouraged residents to attend and provide feedback. More information about the project will be published in an upcoming issue, and Gaughan’s presentation documents can be found in the agenda packet for the Jan. 17 meeting.