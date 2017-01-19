PetSmart coming to Forest Lake

The Forest Lake Times has learned that a PetSmart is coming to Forest Lake, next to Aldi.

The pet supply retailer will be located at 299 12th St. SW, in part of the Westlake Center that used to house Rainbow Foods, city staff confirmed today. Aldi has occupied the other part of old Rainbow site since the summer of 2014.

The property where PetSmart will be located is owned by Glenborough LLC, which last fall began working with Tim Horton’s to bring the restaurant to the old Crown Auto building. The Times has reached out to Glenborough for more information on the arrival of PetSmart.