Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104161
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 8, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $174,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Richard J. Gahm, A Single Person
MORTGAGEE:
Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 12, 2003, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3409704, Thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated November 1, 2011 and recorded December 28, 2011 as document number 3868311
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Thereafter assigned to MTGLQ Investors, L.P.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 2, Oakshore Park
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
4736 126Th St N,
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 31.031.21.24.0016
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$327,684.48
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 12, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2017, or the next business day if July 12, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 17, 2016
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
November 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016
NOTICE OF
POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for January 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to February 13, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 13, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: January 11, 2017.
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-104161
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
January 19, 2017
642705