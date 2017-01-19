School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 831

FOREST LAKE, MN

ORGANIZATIONAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING JANUARY 5, 2017

Revised for Publication

The following unapproved minutes have been revised for publication and will be approved at the next School Board Meeting. The full text is posted on the district web site, available by standard or email, and for public inspection at the school district offices during normal business hours.

The organizational mtg of the School Board of ISD No. 831, Forest Lk., MN, was called to order by Rob Rapheal at 7:00 p.m. on 1-5-17, at the School District Offices. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Treasurer Odegaard administered the oath of office to the new and re-elected Schl Bd Mmbrs Julie Corcoran, Jeff Peterson, Rob Rapheal and Gail Theisen.

President Rapheal and Schl Bd Mmbrs thanked outgoing Bd Mmbr Kieger for his service and presented him with a plaque.

Roll was called and the following mmbrs were present: Julie Corcoran, Karen Morehead, Luke Odegaard, Jill Olson, Jeff Peterson, Robert Rapheal, Gail Theisen, and Supt. Linda Madsen, ex officio.

Election of 2017 Officers: Unanimous votes were cast for Schl Bd officers as follows: President Rob Rapheal; Vice President Karen Morehead; Clerk Jill Olson; Treasurer Luke Odegaard

The mtg agenda was revwd and unchanged.

Mmbr Corcoran rptd a few visitors attended the Listening Session and interest was expressed in a bldg at the intersection of County Rds 61 and 4, staff mmbrs gave positive feedback on the kdgn postcards mailing.

Student Achievement:

FV Elem Principal Urness introduced three custodians and shared a video of work done in their bldg last summer.

Positive Happenings: Schl Bd Mmbrs rpted on schl programs and events attended the past month.

Reports:

Communications: Mmbr Morehead rptd discussion of kdgn enrollment for 17-18, Strategic Planning Action teams, communications audit, FLEA president Whittlef rptd positive feedback from teachers on the kdgn postcards.

Equity Alliance MN Mmbr Morehead rptd they are going through an audit this month, personnel cmtee met and are looking at exec directors plans, strategies are going forward, grants are coming in, Jan 30 is Culturally Responsive Leadership mtg.

Bldgs & Grounds Mmbr Corcoran rptd receiving a legislative update, bond project and facility use update, and clinic is well recvd.

Staff Welfare Mmbr Rapheal rptd discussing 2016-17 staffing and supt search.

Policy Mmbr Olson rptd reviewing Tech Acceptable Use and Safety Policy 540, Schl Bd Mmbr Reimb Guidelines Policy 103A, Out-of-State Travel by Schl Bd Mmbr Policy 103B, Student Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 536.

Finance Mmbr Odegaard rptd discussing FY 16 audit update/review and FY 17 budget status.

City of Forest Lake No rpt.

916 Mmbr Theisen rptd they appvd 2017-18 calendars, revwd financial audit, appvd sale of John Glen ALP program back to No. St. Paul/Maplewood/Oakdale, changed mtg schedule to 1st Wed of the month.

Reshaping Opportunities for Success 2015-2020 Business Dir Martini gave a project update, and rptd the district was awarded a half a million-dollar grant for the storm water re-usage project from the Mn Bd of Water and Soil Resources and the districts share is to put in 25% matching funds.

Supt. report: Dr. Madsen thanked outgoing Bd Mmbr Kieger for his service and welcomed new Bd Mmbr Peterson who had orientation last week The three Strategic Planning groups met today and will rpt to the Bd on Jan 19. She thanked those that participated in the planning. Upcoming events: Feb 6 is SEC concert in Roseville, Feb 25 is Rotary Plunge, Feb 28 is MASA day at the State Capitol and is the date FL is organized to go, March 2 will be a facility open house at the high schl media center from 6-8 pm, and Lake Fest will run June 2-11.

Consent agenda: Mmbr Theisen moved to appv Consent Agenda items 9.1-9.14. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Corcoran, all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried.

Appvd the minutes of Dec 1 and 15, 2016

Appvd the bills as of Jan 5 totaling $5,046,308.22 broken into the following funds: Gen Fund $676,903.12; Food $114,538.86; Transp: $111,117.14; Comm. Services $27,659.77; Maroon Gold Spt Ctr $25,575.69; Grants-SDE $383.50; Capital $25,950.80; Internal Dental Ins $50,250.15; Internal Health Ins: $706,321.25; Internal HRA CHP $55,791.89; Internal HRA Rollover $56,889.47; Bldg Fund $3,051,569.80; OPEB Debt Svc Fund $7,500.00; Debt Svc $110,400.00; Pop Fund $4,251.87; Federal prog, $10,004.38; Special Ed $11,200.53

Appvd Classified Personnel: End Employ 1; Employ 3; Trans. 1; LOA 5; Re-Structure Position 1

Appvd Licensed Personnel: LOA 2 Non-Curricular Assign 10; Separation/Resign – 1

Continue participation in ABE Consortium Metro East through June 2018.

Banks: US Bank, Wells Fargo, LaSalle Bank, PMA Financial Network Inc., MN School District Liquid Asset Fund (MSDLAF), First State Bank of Wyoming, Security State Bank of Marine, Central Bank, First Resource Bank, TCF, Frandsen Bank & Trust.

Legal Counsel: Ratwik, Roszak, & Maloney, P.A.; Kennedy & Graven, Chartered; Booth Law Group; Rupp, Anderson, Squires and Waldspurger, P.A.

District Doctor: Dr. Julie Kammer

Fiscal Consultant: Springsted, Inc. and Ehlers & Associates, Inc.

Set schl bd mtg dates and times: Kept the practice of schl bd mtgs on the first Thursday of each month at 7 pm, and cmte mtgs/schl bd mtg on the third Thurs of each mo beginning at 6 pm.

Authorized use of facsimile signatures on district checks per State law and Schl Bd policies.

Authorized the Dir of Business Svcs or designee to make electronic fund transfers, stop payment requests, appv certain claims, appv contracts for budgeted goods and services, and appv change orders.

Appointed D. Giorgi as the Local Educ. Agency (LEA) Rep. for Title I, IIA, IID, III, IV, V and VII, and Carl Perkins for FL Area Schools.

Designated supt as MDE Identified Official with Authority

Donations: Mmbr Odegaard moved, 2nd by Mmbr Olson to adopt the resolution accepting donations:

$3355.18 from Drumline Booster Club, FL, to FLHS drumline for pmt of 3 asst coaches; 60 used birthday books from T. Tong, Stacy, to Wyom Elem valued at $15.00; 200 fishing lures from C. Slater, Wyom Elem, to Wyom Elem Holiday Store for students and families valued at $500.00; $4065.00 from Polaris Industries, Wyom, to FL/FV PTA to fund the FL Elem science residency week; $6025.00 from Polaris Industries, Wyom, to Forest View Elem for Physics Force lyeum ($1025.00) and FOSS science kits ($5000.00); 10-$25 Target gift cards from S. Skowronek, Blaine, to ISD 831 Lino Lakes Elem family needs program for winter gifts; $25.00 from L. Rehbein, FL, to ISD 831 food svc to help a family pay for lunch; $7064.50 from FL Wrestling Boosters to FLHS wrestling for pmt of 2 asst coaches; $2152.47 from FL girls Basketball Booster Club to FLHS girls basketball for pmt of an asst coach; $500 Target gift card from C. Joyer, FL, to Lino Lakes Elem to purchase Christmas presents for the Christmas Family Drive; Building Blocks-Ball Pit Balls from J. Oltmans, Stacy, to Wyom Elem for Makerspace area; $3311.53 from Danceline Booster Club, FL, to FLHS dance team for pmt of an asst coach; $890.00 from Lifetouch, Maple Grove, to Century Jr. High to go into Fund 18; two Rockwell RK 7323 Blade Runner portable tabletop saws valued at $220.00 from J. Carter, FL, To Century Jr. High Industrial Tech Dept; $200 from Hoglund Bus Co, Monticello, to the transportation dept for catering; $100.00 Walmart gift card from Mr. and Mrs. Willette, Ham Lake, to Lino Lakes Elem for the Holiday Gifts program; 25 backpacks and 25 cinch sacks from T. Gravelle, FL, to FL Elem for students combined value of $1875.00; $5000.00 from Wyom Elem PTA to Wyom Elem for Makerspace items; hats and mittens from Faith Luth Women of Faith, FL, to Scandia Elem for students in need, valued at $75.00; musical instruments and music class supplies from Scandia PTO to Scandia Elem to provide K-6 students with instruments to use, valued at $383.13. From R. and B. Sandstrom, Scandia, to Scandia Elem: 2-Omano Monocular Compound Microscopes and slides for 2nd grade students, valued at $638.75, 3-Apple iPad Mini-2 and cases for 2nd grade use, valued at $809.97, and a Juno Sound System with Lesson Capture to 1st grade classroom valued at $1497.30. $500 from Interstate CM, FL, to Wyom Elem; $500 from D. Voge, Wyom, to Wyom Elem; $25.00 from B. Carlson, FL, to Wyom Elem lunch program to reduce delinquent account balance; $220.00 from an anonymous donor to Wyom Elem food svc for negative lunch balances; $500.00 from FL Area Music Boosters to FLHS to purchase a guitar rack for orchestra classroom; $235.45 from FL boys Swimming Boosters to FLHS boys swim team for partial pmt on a coach bus trip to Grand Rapids; books from D. Soltis, Chisago City, to FLHS media center valued at $605.00. To Wyom Elem for gen education: $45.00 from D. Sederholm, FL, $30.00 from K. Harrell and $115.38 from D. Peterson. $100.00 from M and J McGuire, Jr., Hugo, To Wyom Elem food svcs for delinquent lunch accts; $300.00 from R. Proulx, FL, to food svc to help childs lunch acct; hats and mittens from Faith Luth Church, FL, to Wyom Elem for student use valued at $150.00. All mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Routine Actions: Mmbr Corcoran moved, 2nd by Mmbr Theisen to appv Routine Actions items 11.1-11.13 for 2017. All mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Peterson was appointed to Bd Rep to Metro ECSU

Mmbrs Corcoran, Morehead and Theisen will continue as Bd Reps to MSBA.

Mmbr Rapheal will continue as Bd Rep to TIES

Mmbr Corcoran was appointed to and Mmbr Odegaard will continue as Bd Rep to MSHSL.

Mmbr Morehead will continue as Bd Rep to Equity Alliance MN.

Mmbr Theisen was appointed to and Mmbrs Olson and Rapheal will continue as Bd Reps to Schls for Equity in Education (SEE).

Mmbr Morehead was appointed to and Mmbr Rapheal will continue as the Bd liaison to the City of FL

Mmbr Peterson was appointed to and Mmbr Olson will continue as the Bd Rep to the Curriculum, Instruction and Equity Cmtee

Mmbr Odegaard was appointed to and Mmbr Theisen will continue as Bd Rep to the Special Ed Advisory Council.

Mmbr Corcoran was appointed to and Mmbr Rapheal will continue as Bd Rep to the Comm Ed Advisory Council.

Mmbrs Morehead and Rapheal were appointed to and Mmbr Odegaard will continue as Bd Rep to the Ag Ed Advisory Bd

Mmbr Olson was appointed to and Mmbr Morehead will continue as Bd Rep to the EMS/HC Advisory Bd

Mmbr Theisen will continue as the Bd Rep to 916

Mmbr Odegaard moved to designate the Forest Lake Lowdown as the official Schl District Newspaper. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Peterson. By roll call vote Mmbrs Rapheal, Theisen, Morehead and Corcoran voted no. Mmbrs Olson, Peterson and Odegaard voted aye. The motion failed.

Mmbr Theisen made a motion to designate the Forest Lake Times as the official Schl District Newpaper. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Morehead. By roll call vote Mmbrs Theisen, Morehead, Corcoran, and Rapheal voted aye. Mmbrs Olson, Peterson and Odegaard voted no. The motion carried.

Mmbr Morehead moved to maintain the schl bd salaries of $400/month. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Olson. By roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye and the motion carried. There was no change to the president receiving an additional stipend of $400/year and the clerk and treasurer receiving an additional stipend of $200/yr each.

Pres Rapheal announced the following 2017 cmtee assignments.

Bldgs & Grounds Morehead, Olson, Peterson

Communications Morehead, Theisen

Finance Corcoran, Odegaard, Rapheal

Policy Olson, Peterson

Staff Welfare Odegaard, Rapheal, Theisen

Mmbr Corcoran moved, 2nd by Mmbr Theisen to appv schl bd cmtees. All mmbrs present voted aye & the motion carried.

Old Business:

Mmbr Morehead moved to Accept the 2015-2016 Financial Audit. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Theisen, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

Mmbr Theisen moved to award Columbus Elem Schl Multiple Prime Bids. The motion was 2nd by Mmbr Peterson, by roll call vote all mmbrs voted aye & the motion carried.

New Business:

First Rdgs: Schl Bd Mmbr Reimbursement Guidelines Policy 103A; Out-of-State Travel by Schl Bd Mmbrs Policy 103B; Technology Acceptable Use and Safety Policy 540; Student Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 536. These policies will be placed on the next agenda for Bd action.

The Schl Bd revwd upcoming calendar dates and acknowledged communications.

As there was no further business Mmbr Theisen moved, 2nd by Mmbr Olson to adjourn. All mmbrs voted aye and the mtg adjourned at 8:30 pm.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 19, 2017

644244