Women’s March on Washington to feature FL delegation

Billed as a chance to “stand together in solidarity with partners and children for the protection of rights, safety, health and families while recognizing that vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of the country,” the Women’s March on Washington is expected to draw upward of 200,000 participants on Jan. 21. At least three of those participants will be from Forest Lake.

“After the election, I felt like I know that I can do more to make the world what I would like it to be,” Laura Livermore said. “Before the election, I sat back and thought, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine,’ and I realize now that if I want something to change, then I need to take action to make it happen. I realize one march won’t change the world, but it is a start.”

Livermore, her 13-year-old daughter, and her friend Anna Ulfeng all signed up in November when the march was first announced. Since that time, more than 370 other “sister marches” have been planned around the world, including one in St. Paul.

“It was important for me to bring my daughter with me on this march because (Democratic presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton said that women’s rights are human rights, and I really believe in that statement and I want to pass that message on to her,” Livermore said. “I also want her to know that we are very privileged to live in a safe community and have a nice home and good schools, and I want her to see that she is a part of something bigger and there is much more to the world outside of this bubble of middle-class whiteness.”

The march is taking place the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and many protesters at the event are expected to be speaking out against some Trump statements and policy proposals that they find to be sexist or harmful to women. Livermore said that although she is prepared for this event to be huge, she may still get overwhelmed by the size of it all. Regardless, she is steadfast in her resolve and her reason for participating.

“I grew up in rural South Dakota with a graduating class of 32 people,” she said. “I am not sure how I will react to standing alongside 200,000. I guess it will be good to know that the fight is not mine alone, but together we can and will make a difference. To me this is not anti-Trump or pro-Hilary, this is a rally about humanity.”

Ulfeng’s motivation to march stems from a vow she made herself a long time ago.

“I promised myself that I would stand up for women’s rights if I ever felt threatened,” she said. “The biggest issue for me is the defunding of Planned Parenthood. I am not a person who steps out on the front lines to yell and scream, so this is way outside of my comfort zone, but I feel motivated very strongly that this is what I need to do.”

Ulfeng said that her march is not as much for herself as it is for the her two daughters and the future that they will grow into.

“These issues are more important for them than they are for me,” she said. “I live a pretty comfortable life and I have had a good education. I just want to make sure that they are afforded the same opportunities.”

Ulfeng said that she is not exactly sure what to expect on the day of the march, but hopes that all ends well.

“I do not want to see any violence,” she said. “I would hope for peace and a positive environment. My motto is this is not a moment, this is a movement.”

“I want to inspire my daughter to live the rest of her life trying to make sure justice is being upheld,” Livermore said. “We cannot live our lives afraid.”

The Women’s March Minnesota will convene at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The starting point will be St. Paul College, Lot E. For more information, visit www.womensmarchmn.com.

For those interested in making the trip to Washington, round-trip bus tickets range from $230 to $245 and leave from Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Mankato, Rochester and Winona. For booking information, go to www.eramn.org/bus-tickets.html.