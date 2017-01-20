Century Junior High students selected to compete in Student Innovation Challenge

Four students from Century Junior High were selected to compete in the Student Innovation Challenge from Jan. 11 to 13 at the during the Minnesota School Boards Association Leadership Conference. Sponsored by the DLR Group, an architecture firm based in Kansas, the Student Innovation Challenge is a competition where students from three to four middle/high schools take part in multi-day, real-world problem solving and project-based learning event.

In the month leading up to the conference, students are given a global challenge and then mentored by DLR Group experts and a teacher to think about how they can potentially address their challenge. There are no limits on utilizing outside resources, like corporate and local leaders, to help the students in researching possible outcomes.

Upon their arrival to the Minneapolis Convention Center, the students spent an entire day working on solutions to their challenge while also being given an additional challenge that encompasses all the schools that participated. This additional challenge takes the key ideas to each school’s base challenge and forces the students to cast a wider collaborative circle of resources. This presents real-world situations where professionals must come together to help solve an even bigger problem. On the final day of the conference, students presented their solutions on both challenges to attendees at the conference. A full story will follow in a future edition of The Times.