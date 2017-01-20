Dance team reigns as SEC queens

Photos by Brad O’Neil

The Forest Lake high kick team has impressed SEC judges throughout the season.

The Forest Lake Dance Team is on top of the Suburban East Conference once more. Competing in the SEC finals at Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 11, the kick and jazz teams defended their seasonlong position as conference leaders and confirmed themselves as overall conference champions.

“The girls’ biggest goal this year was to reclaim that conference title that we’ve had for so many years before,” head coach Rachel Rue said. “The girls’ hard work definitely paid off. They’re beyond excited and we’re beyond proud of them.”

The kick and jazz teams had each won two previous SEC showdowns this year, giving them the inside track to the title going into the finals. The prior results did not guarantee victory, however, since scores at finals were weighted heaviest in calculating the season scores. A slip-up at Cretin could have forced FLDT to share or lose its title, depending on other results.

“We were a little nervous because this one counted for double points,” Rue said. “We just told the girls, ‘Go out there and put that final nail in the coffin and show everyone who’s on top.’”

Any such worries were allayed once the dancers started performing. Both varsity squads earned perfect three-point scores from the judges, completing a seasonlong sweep of every SEC competition. The Mounds View Viewettes, last season’s double-champions, placed second in both categories. Roseville took third in jazz, while Woodbury did so in kick.

The varsity jazz team got the Rangers’ night started with their winning performance to the song “River.” The split junior varsity squads followed, with the Maroon team placing second with six points and the Gold squad taking third with 10.5. Photo by Brad O’Neil

The jazz squad earned a perfect score at the SEC finals.

The varsity kick team, with its crowd-pleasing 80s Workout Mix routine, outdueled the Viewettes’ secret-agent themed routine for the third time, set to themes like “Pink Panther” and “James Bond” and, naturally, “Secret Agent Man.”

The Rangers’ kick dance has been partially described in these pages before. Previously unmentioned is the climactic movement, set to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” – the dancers distract the audience with punching movements while they float into a long, parabolic line. As the chorus begins, the entire team links arms and kicks in unison across the width of the floor.

The JV kick team, performing to “Shake the Room,” edged the junior Viewettes 5 to 7. Seasonlong scores were not kept for JV.

Unsurprisingly, the Rangers were well-represented on the SEC all-conference teams. Paige Ewert and Mikayla Rue were named all-conference in the jazz category. Natasha Friedges, Maddy Trog, and Hailey Bolin earned honorable mention. In kick, Megan Crawford and Taylor Riel were all-SEC; Ashley Perala, Kassy Slowinski and Alexis Zawack earned honorable mention.

With the conference season complete, FLDT now shifts its attention to the Section 4AAA championship. The top three teams at the championships advance to the state meet. Rue figures her squad is one among five favorites in contention for the state berths, the others being Blaine, Anoka, Brainerd and St. Cloud Tech. In contrast to the conference meet, points earned throughout the season do not carry over into sectionals.

“It’s a new day,” Rue said. “Whatever you bring to sections is what gets judged.”

The dancers will look to refine their technique at an invitational at Wayzata on Jan. 21, their last competitive test ahead of sectionals.

“Sections are kind of sneaking up on us,” Rue said. “We would love to go to state; that would be the icing on top of one of the best seasons we’ve had so far.”

The Rangers will have home floor advantage for the sectional meet, which will be held at Forest Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, with a start time to be determined.