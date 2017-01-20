Open Forum for Jan. 19, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Election-related letters will not be run in the Feb. 9 issue.

I’m not stupid

I, as an American, have a problem with Russia interfering in our electoral process. How dismayed I felt when I read that President-elect Trump called me “stupid” for caring about the integrity of our election process.

On the campaign trail, we often heard Mr. Trump use rally cries of the election being rigged, even issuing on camera an invitation to Russia to find those 30,000 lost emails. What exactly do you stand for, Mr. Trump?

I am always hopeful that we as Americans can improve our relationship with Russia. A good relationship is one thing. Being in the pocket of Russia is quite another thing. Is it a good relationship when Russia tries to influence the free and fair elections of the United States?

My concern over how President-elect Trump will continue to be inconsistent in his tweets over his relationship with Russia makes me wonder what exactly I am suppose to believe? I know I don’t believe I am stupid about wanting to preserve American values when it comes to electing a president.

Marsha Wood

Columbus

Kudos to grassroots

As the first person to contact the Forest Lake Times over the issue pertaining to Forest Lake Teacher Kelly Wing, I am thankful that Mr. Wing has resigned his position with the Forest Lake Area School District; intolerance and hate have no place in our schools or community. I am a firm believer in the First Amendment, and to some this may seem to be in conflict with our coalition’s calling for Mr. Wing’s resignation or termination, but a person in a position to care for and educate young, often vulnerable students, must not publicly speak in ways that are harmful to those students you are entrusted to protect and educate. The fight for tolerance and acceptance cannot end with the resignation of Kelly Wing, the fight for a more just society must continue. This outcome came from young people who attended Forest Lake High School along with a social media campaign made-up of people who have strong beliefs and are dedicated to fighting for a community that is inclusive and accepting. Grassroots organizing works brilliantly.

Maxwell Hall

Forest Lake

Sad anniversary

Sunday, Jan. 22 marks the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions legalizing abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. As a result of these rulings, 59 million unborn babies have been violently denied the right to life.

Join hundreds of concerned people at the State Capitol at 2 p.m. on the 22nd for the peaceful Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life March for Life in support of human life.

Diane Paffel

Forest Lake

Good decision

My name is Andrew Nelson, and I’m a Forest Lake native now living in the mountains of West Virginia. I recently received news of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture’s decision to deny renewal of two hard rock mineral leases near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota. For now, this ends the immediate threat of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine due to the risk it poses to the BWCA. This news brought a collective sigh of relief to concerned citizens and stakeholders working to protect this national treasure from environmental hazards.

West Virginia is a state with countless clean water woes due to mismanaged mining. The clean water projects here are often ones of highly expensive reclamation and restoration. Minnesotans, you will never regret this proactive decision to protect the BWCA. Future generations of families and friends will not have to worry about encountering the yellow scorch of sulfide mining pollution, but will instead continue to enjoy one of the cleanest freshwater recreation areas on the planet.

Thanks are in order to organizations like Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters and Friends of the BWCA for educating citizens and focusing the call to action and to the federal agencies who listened to the message. Further work can be done to encourage Senators Klobuchar and Franken to support this action, and to educate people on matters of safe mining and environmental protection.

Keep up the vigilant work, Minnesotans and allies of the BWCA.

Andrew Nelson

Aurora, West Virginia

Erasing history

Fellow citizens – please don’t allow more of our community history to be erased. Please learn the origin of the name Halfbreed Lake and the surrounding area history before it is changed in the name of political correctness and economics. It should take more than a few signatures to change the name of a lake; our community is much larger than that! Locals should have been informed of the petition and attempt to change the lake’s name. For 40 years, we’ve known it as Halfbreed Lake.

Here’s some history behind the name. Early maps have it as Halfbreed Lake. I am saddened by all of the destruction and rewriting of history these days. We have a rich local history; it belongs to all of us (including our Native American friends). Let’s not destroy it. Please attend the public hearing on Jan. 24th at the Washington County Government Center in Stillwater. Ask that the name of Halfbreed Lake not be changed.

Sandra Moszer

Forest Lak