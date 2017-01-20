Patricia A. (Greising) Lanahan, age 80, of Forest Lake, passed away on January 19, 2017.
Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Greising; brothers, Dick and Bill.
She is survived by her children, Randy, Chris, Beckey (Paul), Amy (Hal); grandchildren, Katie (Andrew), Rachel, Kyla, Brandon, Mac, Justine; siblings, Betty, Dan (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 7 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 4 p.m. until the time of service. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Patricia A. Lanahan (Greising)
