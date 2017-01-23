Chisago County OKs tax increase

With the 2017 property tax levy, the Chisago County Board of Commissioners is breaking the cycle of flat property tax levies or decreases.

By a 4-1 vote Dec. 7, the board approved the 2017 county budget and levy. Commissioner Lora Walker was the lone member of the board to vote against the action.

The property tax levy next year will be a 3.3 percent increase, due in part to the upcoming construction of the county’s new jail. The total budget is a balanced $63.48 million.

However, even with the increase, the board has been able to keep property taxes low over an extended period of time. Over the last eight years, there have only been two years with levy increases, and there were two years with levy decreases. The average levy increase since 2009 is 0.7 percent.

“Our per capita levy has gone down precipitously since 2008,” Chisago County Administrator Bruce Messelt said. “We were actually in the top quartile, in terms of levy per capita. We’re now in the lower half, at the 37th lowest county, per capita. That’s pretty remarkable.”

Some residents might not see much of a spike in what they’re paying to the county, but others could see an increase, based upon the valuation of their homes and properties.

Messelt noted the financial health of the county has steadily improved over nearly the last decade.

Due to the county being able to obtain grants to fund projects and other non-levy revenue being secured, the county has seen its reliance on property taxes decrease.

“In 2011, 62 percent of your revenues were levy,” Messelt said. “Now in 2017 it’s down to 53 percent. On the same side, 38 percent non-levy has gone up — almost half of your budget now is non-levy. That is amazing.”

Messelt also took some time to address financial statistics that were being tossed around during election season that noted Chisago County is the fifth-highest taxed county in the state.

He said those numbers were taken from taxrates.org, and they’re somewhat misleading.

“Why is some data reporting top five and we’re saying 37th lowest?” Messelt said. “Taxrates.org talks about all property taxes paid to all entities: That’s school districts, townships, cities, special taxing districts. That’s a good picture. However, (the board) doesn’t control those.”

Messelt said there’s also some confusing information on the site, in regard to averages.

“That analysis was about the average home in Minnesota, but they meant the median home, so they meant the one at the 50th percentile. … Part of the reason you have higher taxes for a median income home is because the median income homes in Chisago County are higher than about 80 other counties. Does it mean we shouldn’t try to lower our property taxes? Of course not. What it means is that part of this analysis says that if you have a higher value home, which our county has just because of where we are, you’re going to pay higher taxes, relative to Rice County or Koochiching County or even Clay County.”

Commissioner Ben Montzka said he noticed Washington County was high on the taxrates.org list, a mark that raised his eyebrows because he said due to the large commercial base in that county, the board is able to keep property taxes there relatively low.

“It’s interesting how math can be used in this way,” he said.