Elizabeth Mae Pastohr, age 73, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on January 21, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Rachel) Gierke, Karin Gierke, Bill Gierke, Cindi (Daren) Johnson; grandchildren, Elena, Sam, Anna, and Jacob Gierke, Kenah and Brady Johnson; sister, Diane (Paul) Myers.

Funeral services were held Monday at Faith Lutheran Church. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary, Inc., c/o Bob Cook, 8933 Casper Avenue, Hudson, FL 34667.

Post navigation