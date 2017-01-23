Jeffrey C. Krasean

Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother

Jeffrey Krasean, age 76 of Forest Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family on Jan. 22, 2017.Preceded in death by parents, George and Iris; grandson, Quinn.Survived by beloved wife, Pat; sons, Eric (Mary), Kip (Sonja), Brendan (Jill), Patrick (Cassie); grandchildren, Gus, Ellie, Johan, Brendan, Anja, Veronica, Beatrice; siblings, George (Gail), Becky Palda (Dave), Marsha (Dave) Hovland, Roy (Nancy); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Jeff’s Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Jeff was the founder of the Philippine Project, so in lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to POPKids.org.