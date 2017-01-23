Patricia “Pat” L. Retherford

Patricia “Pat” Louise Retherford, age 68 of North Branch, passed away Jan. 18, 2017 from a stroke.

Pat was born May 12, 1948 in St. Paul to parents, Henry and Katherine (Holtzbauer) Pojanowski. She graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1966. She married Larry Retherford on June 18, 1966 and they had 50 wonderful years together. She worked for Superior Engineering as an Operator and Quality Control. She loved donating her time to St. Gregory the Catholic Church in North Branch. Pat loved spending time with her family, especially with her many grandchildren and great-grandchild. Pat helped many people in life and also in death. She was a donor, and she was able to donate her liver, and both kidneys to three recipients, she was also able to donate her heart and lungs to the U of M and her eyes to the Lions Eye Bank.

She is preceded in death by parents Henry and Katherine Pojanowski and son Jason Retherford.

She is survived by brothers, James, Henry and Rick Pojanoski; spouse, Larry Retherford; children, Julie Hunter, Jennifer Madden and Justin Retherford; grandchildren Cassie and Lindsey Strenger, Ashley and Nick Retherford, Jason Madden and Henry Retherford; and great-grandchild, Maliah.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Shane Wasinger officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27th from 5-8 p.m. at the Grandstand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to mass at church on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch.