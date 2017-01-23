Robert James Kunshier

Robert Kunshier, age 94 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully with family around him on January 21, 2017.

He was born January 25, 1922, to Andrew James and Lenore (Sevigny) Kunshier in Forest Lake, MN. He married Hiladore Kloss of Waite Park, MN on September 11, 1948. He was a postal worker, retiring in 1977. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union, a 60 year, Lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4210, Forest Lake, and American Legion Post 225, Forest Lake, MN.

Robert served in the United States Army during WWII from 1941-45. He was a proud member of the 34th Infantry Division of the Red Bulls, and one of the last two surviving members of 150 young men deployed from the unit in Stillwater, MN. The 34th Unit was the first US Army Division deployed to Europe in WWII. He went first to Lisnaskea, Northern Ireland, serving as an Artillery Sergeant, fought in the North African Campaign, then the Italian Campaign, going from Tunisia, North Africa to Anzio, Italy when the Italians surrendered. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war.

Bob was a man of deep faith, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved walking in the woods, nature and birds, cooking and playing cards. He was an avid biker, riding 15-30 miles a day until he was 90. He was very sociable, enjoyed trips to the casino and driving long miles around the local countryside. His children provided him with joy rides until he passed, with Him directing the route and never losing his way on the most remote country roads.

He is survived by his children, Bill (Cheri) Kunshier of Sauk Rapids, Tom (Terry) Kunshier of North Branch, Debbie (Greg) Houle of Stacy, Mary (Mike) Conroy of Prior Lake, Connie (Steve) Mueller of Forest Lake, Lorry (John) Grove of Oakdale, and Birdy (Steve) Dahl of Plymouth; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dean (Barbara) Kunshier of Forest Lake.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2003, sister and brothers Geneva, Glen, and Richard.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 26th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, January 27th at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake with visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.

