Running Aces announces 2017 live horse racing schedule

Running Aces recently announced the 2017 live racing schedule with the Minnesota Racing Commission’s approval. The upcoming schedule will feature a few key changes to the growing racing product by extending the calendar length of the meet by racing three days a week instead of four.

“In 2017, we look to build upon the foundation our successes in previous seasons,” Running Aces Director of Simulcasting Ben Blum said in a press release. “These efforts focus mainly on the safety of our horsemen while offering additional racing opportunities and competitive fields to our local fans and throughout the simulcast market.”

The 2017 Running Aces race season will run 52 days. The season will be extended three weeks into September to better accommodate those traveling from other states and extend the season for local horsemen and race fans.

Live racing will open May 20 and will run through Sept. 16. Races will run Tuesdays at 7 p.m. with 6 p.m. races on Saturdays and Sundays.

In July there will be a shift from races on July 4 to a special race day on July 3 with a 5 p.m. post time.