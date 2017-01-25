Boys’ swimming & diving wins 7AA True Team Championship; heading to state

< > Seventh-grader Brady Jarosz competed in the 200 yard individual medley. (Photos by Brad O'Neil except where noted)

The Forest Lake boys swimming and diving team sealed its fourth consecutive Section 7AA True Team Championship on Jan. 21 with a score of 1,048 points. Centennial placed second with 1,023. With the win, the Rangers earned a trip to the True Team state meet, to be held at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center on Jan. 28, starting at 6 p.m.

Rangers swimmers set meet records in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.

The 200 medley relay team of Duncan Johnson, Journey Roberge, Ben Chatwin and Wyatt Thompson took first place with a meet record time of 1:40.40. Shortly thereafter, senior captain Thompson took first place and set a new personal and season best in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.85.

“We really wanted to get off to a fast start in the meet with our 200 medley relay and the boys were really motivated to set that Section 7AA True Team meet record”, Forest Lake coach Joseph Mau said. “To have a phenomenal start set a great tone for our entire team, and to have Wyatt Thompson step up and capture the 200 freestyle after anchoring the 200 medley relay and have a championship race is a tribute to his leadership, guts and determination to win.”

In the 200 individual medley, freshman Will Chatwin placed fifth (2:15.60) and eighth-grader Maxamilian True took seventh (2:18.01), both personal bests.

“To see two really young guys step up, race and handle the pressure of the big stage is absolutely amazing,” Mau said. “We tell the boys that pressure is a privilege. You’ve earned the right to feel it, now use this moment to achieve greatness. They have bought in and are really posting amazing results.”

Junior captain Ben Chatwin captured the meet record in the 50 freestyle (21.42), breaking a record set in 2011 by former Ranger Dylan Gillespie. Freshman Alec Jankowski and Roberge both assisted in Forest Lake’s success in the 50 free by placing seventh and eighth with times of 23.65 and 23.96.

The 11-dive meet took place earlier in the day at Spring Lake Park High School, and freshman Andrew Jenson and sophomore Christian Andre grabbed fifth and ninth place, respectively.

“Andrew Jensen is really looking sharp and focused daily in practice”, diving coach Bob Andresen said. “This practice consistency builds confidence and that confidence is rolling over into these big meets. Andre is starting to take notice and come around. It will be fun to watch these two as we enter the end of the year.”

Chatwin earned second place in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 53.87 and senior captain Johnson followed up with a second place finish in the 100 free (49.54). Junior Connor Klein took sixth place in the 100 Freestyle (52.89) while Jankowski swam (53.20) to grab seventh. In the 500 freestyle, Thompson took home a third place finish (4:57.03).

Centennial had jumped out to a 30-point lead over Forest Lake after three events. As the scores were announced after each subsequent race, the Rangers’ deficit continued to shrink, but the Cougars maintained a lead.

“At this point in the meet, we really needed a spark plug”, Mau said. “I huddled all of our 200 freestyle relay teams together, talked quickly about their races, and challenged each of them to step up. We needed to beat Centennial race-for-race the rest of the meet. The boys in our four 200 relay teams did that and we never looked back.”

The 200 freestyle relay team of Roberge, Klein, Jankowski, and Liam Hunter captured first place with a time of 1:33.66. All four swimmers had personal and season best split times.

“The younger boys fed off all of the experienced swimmers enthusiasm, racing, confidence, and sportsmanship today”, assistant swim coach Dick Waskey said. “It was fun to see everyone involved throughout the whole meet cheering their teammates on.”

Scoring a personal best in the 100 backstroke, Johnson took the meet title (55.96), while Chatwin managed a sixth place finish (1:01.48).

The 100 breaststroke saw three Rangers place in the top eight: Klein (third, 1:05.46), True (fifth, 1:06.18) and Roberge (sixth, 1:06.37).

The Rangers capped off the meet by setting a meet record in the 400 freestyle relay. Johnson, Jankowski, Thompson and Chatwin combined for a time of 3:17.29. Johnson, Thompson and Chatwin were breaking their own record, set with the help of graduated Ranger Brad Youngquist.

With the races finished and the final scores tabulated, the Rangers were confirmed as Section 7AA True Team championships and state meet qualifiers. Behind Centennial, Blaine finished third with 939 points, followed by Anoka (896), Andover (850), Duluth East (780) and Coon Rapids (446).

The Rangers will compete in the True Team state meet for the fourth consecutive year.