Linwood organizes for the year

Amy Doeun

Linwood Reporter

The first meeting of the Linwood Town Board focused on reorganization for the new year. Supervisor Mike Halliday was named the chairman of the board for the coming year, with Bob Millerbernd being named vice chair. As they worked through the reorganization Jan. 10, much stayed the same, including the schedule for Town Board meetings, the official newspaper, posting locations and mileage rates for the city. New attorneys for the town were named, Corrie and Ruppe, and supervisors were decided for the coming year.

After the committees were assigned, Halliday said, “All the committees that you oversee should be reorganizing.” He urged the supervisors to hold reorganization meetings in the committees.

After the reorganization, Fire Chief Daryl Ballman requested approval to spend about $5,000 to get the equipment on Engine 2 equivalent to equipment on Engine 1.

“Engine 1 is a mirror image of engines at surrounding departments, so they can work in other areas and know how to use the equipment,” Ballman said. The expense was approved unanimously.

The next order of business was the road work on 213th Lane. A resident would like to put in a permanent dwelling at the end of the lane, but the road cannot currently support the heavy equipment needed to complete construction. Supervisor Ed Kramer said that a redesigned road could not be standard width due to geographical concerns.

“We are going to have to do some dirt removal and we want to take some trees out,” he said, adding that he hopes to complete tree removal before the spring thaw.

However, one resident who attended the meeting expressed concern that the trees and roots are preventing erosion and sliding dirt.

While the board acknowledged that it would not be an easy fix, Halliday said, “It is a legitimate township road, and if other people want to have year-round residences, we need to figure out how to fix that.”

“We need to get a letter out to residents right away so they know what to expect because there will be ongoing work,” Kramer said. “There is an oak wilt issue and they want to get the trees out before the spring.”

The park committee then reported, saying that the new liner in the hockey ice rink was making a big difference.

“The skating rink has been getting a ton of use, especially with the warming shack,” Halliday said. “The rink liner has totally paid for itself. … The ice (on) the hockey rink is much better than on the pleasure rink, and it is due mostly to the liner.”

There will be a community skating party on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., complete with goodies and a bonfire. A candlelight walk right after that will be held in the school forest.

The township is now in the process of hiring a deputy clerk.

“In order to find a person of the caliber we are looking for, we are going to have to pay them (accordingly),” Supervisor Carol Searing said. “It is 15 hours a week; they are going to do payroll and some accounting. This will bring Pam (Olson’s) hours down. She was hired at 32 hours, and I think she liked that, but she has been working 45 hours or more.”

The board decided to pay $18 to $20 hour for the position, depending on the applicant’s qualifications.