Residents pack chamber for police discussion

Photo by Ryan Howard

Forest Lake Police Chief Rick Peterson reads from a prepared statement during a Jan. 23 City Council discussion on obtaining a proposal for contracted law enforcement services from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 80 people packed into the Forest Lake City Council chamber Jan. 23, most there to discuss the future of local police service, after the Forest Lake Personnel Committee initiated a request for a proposal from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to contract law enforcement services in Forest Lake.

The Personnel Committee, which is made up of Councilmen Ed Eigner and Michael Freer, City Administrator Aaron Parrish and Assistant City Administrator Dan Undem, initiated the request at its Jan. 18 meeting following a discussion about filling an open position in the Forest Lake Police Department. The request does not mean that the city has initiated steps to discontinue the services of the Forest Lake Police Department, but the stated goal on the city’s website is to evaluate whether county law enforcement service in the city is feasible and what kind of impact the change would have on the city’s budget. During the Jan. 23 City Council meeting, multiple council members stressed that no decisions about the Police Department’s future have been made.

“All we have done is to ask Washington County Sheriff’s (Office) for information,” Mayor Ben Winnick said. “There has currently not been any decisions made regarding Forest Lake working with the Washington County Sheriff’s (Office) for police and public safety services.”

Before the meeting, Winnick told The Forest Lake Times that the proposal could reveal that the city’s current police arrangement is best for the community or that a contract service could be better, or even that some combination of local police and sheriff’s deputies be utilized.

A proposal request letter sent by the city to Sheriff Bill Hutton states that city officials still hear positive feedback from residents about the law enforcement services the sheriff’s department provided to rural Forest Lake residents before the annexation of the township by the city, as well as positive feedback from other communities where the contract law enforcement services are still provided, like Hugo and Scandia. The letter stated that the city’s Personnel Committee was interested in “exploring alternative approaches” to local law enforcement and asked that a proposal from the county include an expected staffing profile and transition and implementation plans for a contract.

News of the committee action spread quickly. During the council’s Jan. 23 meeting, a long open forum session ensued, with most of the resident speakers voicing their opposition to contracting with the sheriff’s office. Some argued that the council should even halt the request process, as they felt it was unnecessary and potentially demoralizing for current Forest Lake officers. Though some of the speakers acknowledged that economies of scale might make law enforcement service cheaper for the city, they argued that the department offers many less tangible benefits that they doubted the county could provide, including community investment and engagement and an undivided focus on Forest Lake. The assembled crowd was raucous at times, applauding most of the speakers after being asked to hold their applause by Winnick and bristling at various council member remarks.

“They make me feel safe,” Kristy Schauls said of Forest Lake’s officers. “I know who they are; I love that they live in this town. They care about our town, and when they’re off duty, they’re still on duty.”

Mark Finnemann suggested that part of some residents’ concerns about the request came from a lack of public engagement. Though the idea of getting a law enforcement contract comparison has come up under previous councils, it has not been discussed at council meetings recently. Freer reminded the council that he had proposed such a comparison during past budget cycles as an alternative to a police layoff. In addition, not all of the council members knew it would be discussed at the Personnel Committee meeting; an agenda for the meeting listed “Police Recruitment” as an agenda item but did not include other specifics.

“I think what you’re seeing here is a group of people who were surprised at something, and they shouldn’t have been surprised at something,” Finnemann said.

One of a couple of residents who didn’t speak against the proposal request was Elvin Norby, who said the city could be well served by a contract with the sheriff’s office that still left the Police Department intact. He said that a mix of services that included the county patrolling some of the more rural parts of Forest Lake while the police focused on the more populous portions of town closer to the heart of the city would allow law enforcement to have a better focus and more localized service.

“I think from the standpoint of economics, we could hire some cheap sheriff’s people to patrol the outskirts, so to speak, and not expect Chief Peterson to send his people out to us in the boonies,” he said.

Councilman Sam Husnik and Councilwoman Mara Bain were also dismayed at the Personnel Committee action; both of them indicated that they had not been told such a discussion would be occurring before the Jan. 18 meeting.

“Shame on me for not asking better questions about committee authority, that a committee of two council members could launch a process that’s this disruptive to the community,” she said. “I won’t make that mistake again.”

Bain added that she thought such a process was premature without more community input and without the city coming up with more certain ideas of the kind of law enforcement standards it would expect from a contracted service.

Husnik was more blunt. He asserted that the Police Department does a great job of serving the city as is and alleged that he and Bain were shut out of the decision-making process on the request, comparing the move to a “backroom deal.”

“It’s the very thing that you guys complained and whined about when the YMCA came to town,” he said of not being involved with the request decision. “Mara and I were not invited to the party.”

Eigner, Freer and Winnick all said that discussions about the county vs. city law enforcement stretch back through previous councils. Eigner said his intent as a Personnel Committee member was not to get the ball rolling on replacing the Police Department but to get the information needed to settle contention over which agency could provide the best service – financially, in regard to staffing levels, and in regard to other areas and special concerns.

“It may well come out that we just stay with what we’ve got because it’s better. I don’t know,” he said. But I know one thing. If you don’t look at it, you’ll never find out the answer. You’re always going to have this contention about ‘I want Washington County.’ ‘I want the old township. ‘I want Forest Lake.’”

Parrish said that many of the questions residents and council members have about specific service areas will be able to be better answered once the sheriff’s office submits a proposal. The city does not know how long the proposal process will take; Parrish said the city might not get a proposal for a couple of months or longer.

“We’re light on specific answers given the fact that we need to go through this process of getting a proposal and then that’s where the more robust public conversation starts on whether or not it makes sense,” he said.

Bain said she wanted a workshop to be set up quickly for the council to discuss its and the public’s law enforcement priorities in more detail, an event Freer said he was open to. As of press time, no date for such a workshop had been announced.

During the meeting, Police Chief Rick Peterson thanked his staff for their professionalism during the process and said he welcomed the proposal as a chance to showcase the department’s strengths.

“It will give us the chance to display our many community partnerships and our efficiencies of adapting to an ever-changing law enforcement environment,” he said.

Both Peterson and Winnick read from prepared statements before the more informal discussion, which are included here.

mayor-statement chief-statement