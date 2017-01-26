Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF COLUMBUS

DOCUMENT 00030

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received, publicly opened, and read aloud by City representatives at the Columbus City Hall, 16319 Kettle River Boulevard, Columbus, Minnesota 55025, in said City at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, February 16, 2017, for furnishing all work and materials for the construction of 159th Avenue NE and Xingu Street NE Bituminous Street Paving consisting of the following approximate quantities:

Subgrade Preparation 27 RS

Bituminous Mixtures 1,400 TN

Saw and Seal Joints 1,600 LF

Proposal forms, contract documents, drawings, and specifications as prepared by TKDA, are on file for inspection in the office of the City Clerk and in the office of the Engineers, whose address is Suite 1500, 444 Cedar Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101-2140.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available on www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a non-refundable price of $25.00 by inputting Quest Project No. 4807921 on the websites Project search page. Please contact Quest Construction Data Network, LLC at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

Contractors desiring hard copy drawings, specifications, and related documents for the purpose of submitting a bid may secure them from the Engineers upon deposit of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) for each set. The deposit for one set of drawings and specifications will be not be refunded for this project. Mail orders for Plans and Specifications, and orders for Plans and Specifications will not be taken by the City.

No bid will be considered unless it is securely sealed in an envelope and filed with the Columbus City Clerk, prior to the time noted above for the closing of bids.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond or cashiers check payable to City of Columbus in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder, if successful, will enter into a contract with the Owner for the work described in the proposal. This deposit will be subject to forfeiture as provided by law. The deposits for the three lowest bidders will be retained by the Owner until the contract has been awarded and executed but not longer than sixty (60) days. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities or to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, in the best interest of the Owner.

The City of Columbus will consider award of contracts at a City Council meeting to be held at 7:00 PM on February 22, 2017.

Dated: January 25, 2017

Elizabeth Mursko

Columbus City Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

646632