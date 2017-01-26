Open Forum for Jan. 26, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Election-related letters will not be run in the Feb. 9 issue.

No endorsement

The article about the huge amount unions donated to the school board campaign was well researched and exemplified unions’ control over the school board. Jeff Peterson is absolutely wrong in saying that the Lakes Area Business Association has made endorsements.

LABA, in its over 20 years of service to the Forest Lake business community, has never made any endorsements or made any donations to any candidates or referendum question groups. As a responsible public official, Mr. Peterson needs to retract his statement.

John Freed

Columbus

Editor’s note: John Freed is the treasurer of the Lakes Area Business Association.

Grassroots support

As a Forest Lake Public Schools resident, parent, great grand-parent, and union construction laborer, I want to respond to The Times’ Jan. 12 article “Union donated thousands to School Board winners.” The article has a lot to say about the support our school board received from unions. but very little about why hundreds of skilled tradesmen and women who live in the district voted for winning candidates who stood up for our values.

I am proud of my union for backing candidates that represent my values, but unions did not elect our school board. They won because hard-working men and women like me saw their commitment to putting the interests of district families, students, and staff first. When it came to making hard decisions, they did the right thing, rather than bow to pressure from outsiders who did not like how Forest Lake Area Schools protect the value of taxpayers’ investment in new facilities.

The truth is that this election was about who voters believed could best deliver the quality schools our kids deserve. Candidates do not win because they have more money – if they did, Jeb Bush would probably be president. Our current school board members won because they earned the support of voters who choose the Forest Lake area as our home.

Russell Thornell

Forest Lake

Think on the past

The voters made their decision in the November elections. The president-elect is now recanting many of his promises. Even worse, though he promised to drain the swamp, that swamp is now being filled with greedy, aggressive millionaires and billionaires.

Here in Minnesota at the State Capitol, the Republicans are planning cuts to the elderly, poor and handicap programs while supporting tax breaks that will only benefit the wealthy and big corporations. The Republicans in the state Senate are moving into the new senate office building they campaigned so strongly against! If the voters had looked around at how things were going and had started asking questions, they would have realized the Republicans were the obstructionists and did very little for the people. They did nothing to solve any problems with MnSURE and the state bonding bill.

Remember the unemployment benefit extension a couple of years ago, when unemployed miners were running out of benefits? Republicans waited months to move on it while many miners had no income coming in. It was only at the regular session that the extension was approved, after they gave Gov. Dayton an ultimatum: give big corporations a tax break on their unemployment insurance, or no unemployment benefits.

Even with scandals in District 32 and 32B that involved our senator and representative, majorities still voted Republican!

There’s a special election in Minnesota House District 32B on Feb. 14. You can vote for Laurie Warner, who will work hard for working men and women in this area.

Pat Rich

Chisago City

Laurie’s ABCs

I was immediately impressed when I had the honor to meet Laurie Warner at the Harvest Fest in North Branch. As a retired schoolteacher from Taylors Falls, I will use the alphabet to express my thoughts about Laurie.

She is All about family, Believes we can do better, Can work across the aisle to get things done for the people of Chisago County, is Dedicated to her constituents, is Eager to serve our area, Focuses on the needs of 32B, Gained many volunteer experiences, is Honest, will Improve our local roads and bridges, Joins with others to get the job done, is Keen on finding new ways to save taxpayers’ dollars, is a Leader, will Make our public schools better than ever, Never gives up, is Outstanding and organized, Puts partisan politics aside for all of us, advocates for Quality of life, Reaches out to all people, Supports veterans and seniors and schools, supports Tax cuts for the middle class, Understands compromise, will be your Voice in St. Paul, is Working for progress, is an eXcellent woman, has a Youthful energy level, and is Zestful.

We were all taught our ABCs in school. The value of a good education lasts a lifetime.

We need Laurie as our advocate in St. Paul. Join me in support of Laurie Warner on Feb. 14.

Neva Noid

Taylors Falls

Beacon of truth

Learning of the Gay Straight Alliance group gathering at our local high school (complete with a paid adviser) in recent editions prompts the question: since when has sex become an official school sponsored activity? Mr. Wing was a beacon of truth, and the high school is all the worse for his resignation.

Cheryl Messing

Forest Lake