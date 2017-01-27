Early Childhood to sponsor trip to Stages Theatre



Forest Lake Early Childhood will host a trip to Stages Theater in Hopkins via school bus to watch a performance of “Fancy Nancy” on Feb. 9. The cost is $10 per person. Based on the book series by Jane O’Connor, the playful musical promises to “inspire a sparkle or two in your heart.”

From the tip of her sparkly slippers up to the top of her twinkly tiara, Nancy is set for the spotlight in her first dance recital. What she is not prepared for is getting stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Will she be able to find her fancy flair in time to take the stage?

Tickets are limited, so guests are asked to register by Jan. 26. Register online at www.forestlakeschools.org/ce. Everyone must have a ticket, including infants. Arrive at the CLC door 15 by 8:45 a.m. to check in and board the bus to Hopkins. A return time of noon is expected.