School board member Jill Olson received her Leadership Development certificate at the 96th Annual Minnesota School Board Association Recognition Luncheon Jan. 12 in Minneapolis. Attending the 96th annual conference along with Olson were fellow board members Karen Morehead, Julie Corcoran, Jeff Peterson and Gail Theisen. The conference included workshops, roundtable discussions, board trainings and development, and an exhibit hall.