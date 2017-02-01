Open letter regarding contract law enforcement

Editor’s note: Below is the text of an open letter Forest Lake Councilwoman Mara Bain wrote to the Washington County Board of Commissioners. She requested that it be reprinted on The Times’ commentary page.

Mara Bain

Guest Columnist

Dear Commissioner Miron, Commissioner Karwoski, Commissioner Kriesel, Commissioner Bigham, Commissioner Weik, and Sheriff Hutton:

On Jan. 18, a vote was taken by the two-councilmember City of Forest Lake Personnel Committee to request a proposal for contract law enforcement services from Washington County. The request for proposal was not discussed or voted on by City Council and did not receive public input.

The decisions that will be made by each of us in the months ahead have the potential to transform how law enforcement services are delivered in Forest Lake and across Washington County.

Providing contract services to a 36-square-mile community of 20,000 people in the northern-most region of Washington County will be no small feat.

While I am disappointed in how we’ve arrived at this point, I am committed to ensuring that the process we are about to embark on reflects the strategic importance and operational complexity of a decision of this nature. I am requesting your professional support in a process that:

1. Is thorough, detailed and fact-based,

2. Is transparent to all impacted parties, and

3. Reflects the input from and desires of the residents we are under oath to serve.

To the final point, I urge you to spend some time reviewing community input. The RFP has caught Forest Lake residents by surprise (contract law enforcement services were not a topic of our recent boisterous election); however, initial reactions have been passionate and supportive of the Forest Lake Police Department. In our only council meeting since the RFP was announced, we received open forum resident comments for nearly an hour. Comments begin at approximately the 58:00 mark: forestlakecitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=1627&Format=Agenda.

Similar comments have been voiced in dozens of emails to City Council and in various social media posts. A “Save FLPD” effort seems to have gelled at this Facebook page: facebook.com/We-love-our-cops-1355573691160258.

Of course, there are always multiple sides to consider, and I look forward to understanding alternative perspectives as they are brought forward.

You will note that the community feedback is not a negative reflection of Sheriff Hutton or the men and women of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Residents thus far have been unanimous in their support of the partnership that exists today and appreciative of the sheriff and his staff for their service.

I look forward to working with you in the months to come to shape a solution that is best for the residents of Forest Lake and Washington County. We simply must get this right.

Mara Bain is a member of the Forest Lake City Council.