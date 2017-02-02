Girls basketball sees improvements in 2016-17

Kenzie Stumne drives for the basket against Woodbury on Jan. 27.

The Forest Lake girls basketball team suffered through a 7-19 season last year, with many freshmen in the regular rotation. The upside to that season is that the Rangers have been able to field a crop of experienced sophomores this year, who, working with the upperclass leadership, have brought renewed success to the program.

“Last year, a lot of kids were playing roles they hadn’t played before, and for a lot of them it was their first year on varsity,” head coach Jen Wagner said. “The other teams are scouting you and watching film on you. It was a learning curve, but now we have kids who have been in their positions and are a little more comfortable and familiar with their roles.”

Among the sophomores making major scoring contributions have been Abigail Groenweg (11.2 points per game), Lexie Hultman (9.4), Kenzie Stumne (9.1), Abby Leach (7.0) and Maddy Rice (5.0). Upperclass leaders include senior Tia Moscatelli (9.4), senior Abi Asperheim (9.0), junior Grace Van Bergen (5.5) and senior Miranda Overland (5.0).

At the end of last week, the team stood at 12-7 and needed just two wins in its final seven games to clinch a winning record.

“Last year, the game was too fast for some of them,” Wagner said. “This year they’ve been able to step in and have a little more confidence and also to play a pace where they’re comfortable.”

The Rangers played three away games last week and won two of them. On Jan. 24, they ousted Mounds View 79-57. Moscatelli led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points. Rice (12), Hultman (12) and Asperheim (11) were among 12 players on the Ranger scoresheet.

The Rangers lost to Woodbury 58-45 on Jan. 27. The Ranger effort was led by Stumne (16), Moscatelli (12) and Groeneweg (10).

The Rangers completed their week by running over Duluth East 60-25.

After a busy week, the Rangers have a light schedule coming up. They will visit East Ridge on Friday, Feb. 3, before returning home to face White Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 10.