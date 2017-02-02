Gymnastics contends for state bid with C-I score

Photos supplied by Lindsey Pierron

144.3 tally smashes season high

The Forest Lake gymnastics team competed in an individual all-around invitational at Cambridge-Isanti over the weekend, claiming five of the top 11 places in a field of more than 60. Sophomore Sofia Dodge (35.9, fifth) was the highest scoring Ranger, just ahead of sophomore Julie Godar (35.85, sixth) and junior Faith Pleski (35.8, seventh). Freshman Sydney Nenn took ninth (35.6) while senior Hailey Nenn placed 11th.

The Rangers had a different high-scorer on each apparatus: Dodge on vault (9.35), Pleski on uneven bars (9.3), Sydney Nenn on balance beam (9.4) and Hailey Nenn on floor exercise (9.1). The Rangers attained 11 different individual performances of 9.0 or better, and head coach Lindsey Pierron was especially pleased that her team stuck seven of nine beam routines.

As an individual meet, team scores were not officially tallied. Calculating the scores as they would have added up in a normal meet provides an unofficial mark of 144.3, just less than five full points better than the Rangers’ previous best. Such a score places Forest Lake among the realistic contenders for the Section 7AA championship and a berth in the state meet later this year.

The Rangers were ranked No. 21 in the state entering the Cambridge meet, when their scoring average sat at 137.042. The Rangers will host the Section 7AA championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. No. 12 Anoka and No. 23 St. Francis will be among the other contenders looking to unseat seven-time defending champions Cambridge-Isanti, ranked No. 4 as of last week.