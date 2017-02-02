Lois Vietor (Nee: Hopkins)

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother

Lois Vietor, age 96 of Hugo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 1, 2017.Preceded in death by husband, Henry; son-in-law, William C. St. Sauver; grandson, William H. St. Sauver; and siblings.Survived by daughter, Ellen St. Sauver; granddaughter, Julie (Mike) Fulton; great-grandchildren, Madison St. Sauver, Nellie Fulton, Henry Fulton, Mikey Fulton, William Fulton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Lois’ Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 5th at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment at a later date in Rutherford Cemetery, Stillwater.