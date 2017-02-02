Ranger records fall at True Team state meet

< > Will Chatwin and Connor Klein react after seeing their personal best times on the scoreboard. TT

Photos by Brad O’Neil, Stuart Groskreutz, and Tara Thompson.

Forest Lake places eighth, sets four new varsity marks

The Forest Lake boys swimming and diving team put together one of the greatest evenings in team history at the True Team state championships at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Saturday, knocking off four school records en route to an eighth-place finish.

“Up and down the pool, the most perfect set of races by any Forest Lake team,” head coach Joseph Mau said. “We supported each other and were engaged in the meet, and our passion for racing came out. Our eighth-place finish was a total team effort.”

Forest Lake finished the night with 1,177.5 points. The Rangers qualified for the True Team meet as one of eight sectional champions. Four wild-card squads also qualified for a total field of 12. Each team was afforded four entrants in every event.

The top record breaker was senior distance ace Wyatt Thompson, who set new all-time marks in the 200 (1:44.05) and 500 freestyle (4:48.22), placing fourth of 48 in both. Thompson contributed to a third record in the 200 free relay (1:27.10) along with seniors Duncan Johnson and Journey Roberge, and junior Ben Chatwin. The Rangers placed second, just a quarter of a second behind Minnetonka’s A squad.

Chatwin added his name to the Ranger record board with his 52.63 second time in the 100 butterfly, good for sixth place. The previous record had stood since 1985.

Thompson also beat a record older than himself; the 500 time had stood since 1998.

Johnson set a personal best and notched a sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:00.77). Roberge beat his previous best in the 50 free (23.66, 19th).

“We put on our taper suits and our fastskins and we competed really well today,” Mau said. “Even outside of the records, our younger kids put up some top times.”

In fact, nearly every swimmer set personal bests. Among the highlights, in alphabetical order: Will Chatwin, 100 butterfly (58.31, 25th) and 100 backstroke (1:00.65, 26th); Liam Hunter, 200 (1:54.68. 27th) and 500 free (5:12.21, 26th); Alec Jankowski, 50 (22.84, 19th) and 100 free (52.09, 20th); Riley Jankowski, 100 free (56.87, 46th) and 100 backstroke (1:03.02, 34th); Brady Jarosz, 200 individual medley (2:21.55, 42nd) and 100 butterfly (1:02.80, 41st); Andrew Jensen, diving (288.70, 10th); Connor Klein, 200 individual medley (2:06.48, 16th) and 100 backstroke (57.93, 18th); Logan Thomas, 200 (2:04.76, 45th) and 500 free (5:30.52, 38th); Max True, 200 individual medley (2:15.92, 33rd) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.47, 16th); Levi Waskey, 200 (2:08.08, 46th) and 500 free (5:42.02, 44th).

Minnetonka athletes won every event except the diving to pace the Skippers to an easy victory (2546). Stillwater (1830.5) and Wayzata (1748.5) also graced the podium.

The Rangers return to action on Feb. 2 in a dual at Stillwater.