An important conversation about public safety

Ben Winnick

Guest Columnist

One of the most fundamental things that local government must always do is find the best way to keep the people who live and work in a community safe. This has always been “job one” for the Forest Lake City Council, but the threats we face today and the challenges we have to resolve are growing much more complex.

It is because of the growing complexity of these challenges that we have begun asking some important questions. Is there a better way for the city of Forest Lake to make sure its residents are safe and protected? Does it make sense to build partnerships with agencies that, because of their size, have access to more resources? Or do we continue to use the same old approach to this critical service?

These are questions we must always ask and never be afraid of the answers. This is why the city of Forest Lake’s Personnel Committee has asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a proposal. This information will help the City Council decide if utilizing the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services is the right option for Forest Lake. This is just the first step in an important conversation our community needs to have. It’s a conversation where we can’t be afraid to look objectively at all the facts and information.

The Washington County Sheriff is a trusted partner that is already helping other communities in Washington County, such as Mahtomedi, Dellwood, Willernie, Hugo, Grant, Lake Elmo, Scandia, Afton, St Mary’s Point, Lakeland Shores, St Croix Beach, Lakeland and Newport, stay safe. For these communities, partnering with Washington County helps them each have access to a department that provides a higher level of service that is more cost effective than what they could provide on their own.

The city of Forest Lake already partners with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for services like dispatch, radios, records management, Drug Task Force, SWAT, and many other items. The proposal we asked for is a way to see if it makes sense for Forest Lake to build upon our current partnership.

We face many of the same public safety challenges that other surrounding communities deal with. A larger agency, like the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has more resources than any single community can provide for public safety. This is especially true when dealing with crime issues that ignore community boundaries, such as sex trafficking, gangs, and drug issues.

No formal decision has been made about Forest Lake entering into an agreement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for police and public safety services. Once the city receives the proposal from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Lake City Council will begin the evaluation process. This process will include opportunities for stakeholder feedback and for public comment.

Any decision to enter into an agreement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be made by the Forest Lake City Council at a future City Council meeting. As this process moves forward, we will be open and transparent as information is gathered and reviewed. The city’s website, www.cityofforestlake.com, will continue to post and share as much information as is possible to make certain everyone has access to facts and information.

Change is never easy, but we cannot be afraid to see if there are ways for the city of Forest Lake to do more to better serve our residents. As we look to see if contract law enforcement is a fit for the city of Forest Lake, we will be looking to ensure deputies are stationed here in Forest Lake and that patrol levels are either the same or increased when compared to current levels.

We don’t know yet if contract law enforcement is right for Forest Lake. We also have the opportunity to learn more about how this works from other communities in Washington County. All of this will help us decide if it is the right thing to do for our city.

Please keep in mind, this is simply a chance to look at a different way to bring the best possible level of public safety services to the residents of Forest Lake.

Ben Winnick is the mayor of Forest Lake.