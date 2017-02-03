Columbus asks sheriff’s office about traffic safety

Paul Rignell

Columbus Reporter

Columbus city leaders welcomed a return visit and chat with Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart during a council meeting Jan. 25.

Sheriff Stuart and Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Bryon Fuerst introduced the council to two county deputies that are assigned for regular patrol in Columbus through 2017, including one returning deputy.

During the discussion, Councilman Bill Krebs voiced concerns about traffic safety in the city. He asked for increased patrol on Broadway Avenue, especially between Potomac Street and Kettle River Boulevard where the two-lane road is particularly narrow.

Krebs noted the intersection of Broadway and Potomac can feel especially dangerous when a westbound driver is idling for a left turn onto Potomac and other motorists on Broadway are “speeding by you” on the shoulder.

Mayor Dave Povolny asked for deputies’ opinions on how drivers are adjusting to the roundabout at Broadway and Kettle River Boulevard. Sheriff Stuart said one repeated issue there has involved drivers going over the center median.

The mayor also asked whether the county has had any instances of needing to enforce the social host ordinance that the city passed last year to hold adult residents liable for alcohol consumption in their homes by teens or other underage persons. Stuart replied there have not yet been any applicable cases.

Development

The council also approved a preliminary plat and conditional use permit allowing Woodland Development, of Ham Lake, to proceed with planning 30 lots for senior townhome construction in the Preiner’s Preserve area at Freeway Drive and 147th Avenue near Running Aces Harness Park.

Floor plans for the mostly single-level townhomes to be built on the existing 8.4 acres would range from 1,500 to more than 1,700 square feet, with projected home prices starting at $240,000. Byron Westlund of Woodland Development told the city he expects to include some options of porches, decks, walk-out basements and three-stall garages on larger lots that could accommodate those features. Lawn care and snow removal will be handled through an association.

Repair

Council authorized Public Works Superintendent Jim Windingstad to proceed with having Minnesota Equipment, of Ham Lake, repair the transmission on a 1998 John Deere tractor.

City workers have used the tractor for ditch mowing in the summer and for trimming and other landscape maintenance in city right of way in the winter, during which the transmission recently broke down.

Windingstad noted the repair estimate of $10,704 exceeded the limit of $10,000 that he has been preauthorized to spend on needs without direct council approval. The estimate would include sales tax which the city is exempt from paying.

Windingstad added that though the city will be due to replace the tractor within a couple of years, the scheduled repair now will restore the current equipment to a working value around $30,000.

Other business

In other council business Jan. 25, Povolny recused himself from a vote to renew the city’s computer services contract for 2017, because his consulting company Davco Technologies has been the service provider since May 2015.

City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko noted for other council members that the city should see a reduction in billing for on-call technology service from Davco because the company is adhering to a state contract bid price that is dropping from $125 to $100 per hour for 2017.

Following that decision Jan. 25, the mayor returned to his seat while Councilman Mark Daly stepped away from a vote to consider renewal of the city’s electrical services contract with Countryview Electric, which is owned by Daly.

That contract has been active since September 2015 and the city will pay the state bid price of $70 per hour for any electrical work in the current year.

Council members also agreed that the city should withdraw from activity on the Rush Line Corridor Task Force, which has recently studied public transportation options between Forest Lake and downtown St. Paul, including expansion of busing or light rail.

“I think we should get out of this because eventually they (would) ask us for money,” Councilman Denny Peterson said.

Anoka County officials informed Columbus that the County Board voted in December to withdraw from the Rush Line task force.

At its Jan. 11 meeting, the council approved a conditional use permit for a planned development of 17 new housing lots south of Broadway Avenue and west of Furman Street.

The lots will be platted after a rezoning of agricultural land totaling 96 acres that is located north from the Thurnbeck turkey farm on Furman Street.

The acreage to be developed for homes is owned by the Thurnbeck family limited partnership, and the housing area will be known as the Thurnbeck Preserve.

The city is requiring a minimum lot size of 2.54 acres within the plat. The average lot size will be 5.28 acres, including 11 lots each less than 5 acres.

Among the new home lots, one will have access from Furman Street, and four will have access from Broadway. The 12 remaining lots will be platted around a new cul-de-sac.