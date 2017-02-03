Contract law enforcement news and opinion roundup

Here is some of the latest news and opinions around Forest Lake regarding the city’s request for a proposal for contract law enforcement through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The city has scheduled a special work session at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 that will include a discussion of the city’s guiding principles while it engages in process of evaluating contract law enforcement. The agenda packet for the meeting is available on the city’s website.

On Jan. 29, Councilwoman Mara Bain wrote a letter to the commissioners of Washington County regarding the contract law enforcement request. In the letter, she discussed the nature in which the request was made and urged the commissioners to listen to public feedback about the request. Her letter is available here.

Local readers began writing letters to the Forest Lake Times last week regarding the issue. These letters can be found in The Times’ Feb. 3 issue and online here.

Mayor Ben Winnick wrote a guest column for The Times regarding the contract law enforcement evaluation process and the reasoning behind the request. His column will be published in the Feb. 9 issue and is available here.