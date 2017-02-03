CornerFlex, Inc. to partner with Operation Honor



CornerFlex, Inc., a family-owned business in Scandia, has joined forces with two other Minnesota businesses to support Operation Honor, a well-established public charity based in Owen County, Kentucky. Operation Honor hires veterans to hand-craft burial and retirement flag cases to sell and donate to veteran cemeteries across the nation. Currently, most flag cases for sale to the consumer are made in China.

Joe Montgomery, the founder of Operation Honor, reached out to Greg Amundson, President and owner of CornerFlex this past December while he was looking for a product to hold the glass in place in the flag cases. Greg’s company produces and sells a self-adhesive flexible trim product that is the perfect solution. Greg sent Joe a kit of “InstaTrim” to test and Joe immediately called back and said, “This is perfect!”

CornerFlex committed to donating InstaTrim to Operation Honor’s cause, and decided to take an extra step and create a custom color that would match and blend in with the wood used on the flag cases. Greg reached out to his adhesive manufacturer, Manus Products, located in Waconia, and they created and donated a custom-colored adhesive to match. Bio Plastic Solutions, located in Blooming Prairie, manufactures InstaTrim for CornerFlex.

On Jan. 11, CornerFlex and Bio Plastic Solutions manufactured a 1,000-foot spool of InstaTrim using Manus Products custom adhesive. On Jan. 24, CornerFlex hand-delivered its first spool of InstaTrim to Joe Montgomery and Operation Honor. Joe also met with Kentucky’s Secretary of State, Alison L. Grimes, the same day and invited Greg and his wife, Betsy to join him.

These hand-crafted cases can be found at www.operationhonor.org.

For more information about CornerFlex, Inc. and InstaTrim, go to www.cornerflex.com. InstaTrim is sold online at www.cornerflex.com or from Amazon, www.amazon.com.

For more information about Bio Plastic Solutions, visit www.bioplasticsolutions.com.

For more adhesive information about Manus Products, Inc., visit www.manus.net.