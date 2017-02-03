Masons fundraising applications are now being accepted

The Forest Lake Masons are now accepting applications from charitable organizations to participate in one of the three community support fundraising events planned for 2017. The Masons have had a long history of fundraising for cancer research, children’s health, support of soldiers and their families, and support of local family and youth needs. The Masons have been successful with their current model of tying these charitable fund raising events with lodge pancake breakfasts. Historically, donations have been in the $1,000 to $6,000 range. This year will have three potential events with the first in April. Applications are being accepted now. Interested organizations do not need to be in Forest Lake, but should be at least in the surrounding area. Organization leaders can fill out an application by emailing the lodge with a request for an application at forestlakemasons@gmail.com or visiting the website and sending in a request at www.forestlakemasons.com. All applications must be received by March 1.