Elroy James Reidt, Jr.

Elroy Reidt, Jr., age 77 of Forest Lake, passed away at home on Feb. 3, 2017. He was born June 28, 1939.

Preceded in death by parents, Elroy Sr. and Orabelle; brother, LeRoy and infant brother, Roger; nephews, Michael and Keith.

Survived by wife, Ellen; siblings, Dean, JoAnn, Beverly; children, Perry (Gail), Rick (Karen), Julie, Jimmy (Brenda); grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick), Emily, Shawn, Ellen, Aubrey, Austin, Matthew, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Madison and Hayden.

A private family gathering and lunch will be held Saturday, Feb. 18th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 Centennial Dr. SW, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Brighton Hospice, MN, www.brightonhospice.com.

