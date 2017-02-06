Ronald J. Carlstrom

Ronald James Carlstrom, age 81, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at the Birchwood Health Care Center in Forest Lake.

Ronald was born October 7, 1935 to Roy and Mary Ann (Tarnowski) Carlstrom. He grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ronald joined the Marine Corps in 1952, serving his country in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

Ronald spent many years working for the highway department in construction and finishing his career in carpentry. He was a member of the NRA club and the Pigeon Club.

Ronald enjoyed coon hunting and deer hunting, fishing and any sort of outdoor activity. He also raised and raced pigeons.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Gordon (Neva) Carlstrom and sister, Roberta (Mike) Tauer; many nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Carlstrom and Mary Ann Norquist.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com.

Post navigation