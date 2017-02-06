Student news

Amanda Hurtley, Linwood, graduated from Valley City State University and North Dakota State University.

Rachel Huset and Abby Lichtscheidl of Wyoming earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Daniel Nelson, Scandia, earned a place on Bemidji State University’s Blue Ice Jazz Band.

Mackenzie Puleom Forest Lake, Miranda Rossbach, Wyoming, and Sydney Halley, Scandia, earned a place on the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

Megan P Anderson, Brendon J Cleland-Babcock, Jaclyn R Daub, Seleah M Eckdahl, Skye S Finley, Kayla M Fuller, Matthew P Hansen, Ashley Johnson, Heather K Lowe, Shelby A Muscha, Claire A Plombon, Ross Schultz, Graham S Westphal, and Olivia L Westphal, Forest Lake, Alayna Mackiewicz and Natalie Pothen, Scandia, and Megan R Johnson, Gavin Morse, Natalie J Norman, Lindsey K Tilton, Wyoming, earned spots on the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Sarah Kroska, Wyoming, Earned a spot on the dean;s list at St. Scholastica.