K-9 police dog Ranger dies

Submitted photo

Officer Nick Kent and his K-9 partner Ranger. Ranger died after assisting with a traffic stop Feb. 7.

The Forest Lake Police Department’s K-9 unit, Ranger, died after assisting local law enforcement with a traffic stop on Feb. 7. The cause of death for the police dog is still under investigation.

According to reports from the Forest Lake Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to conduct a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on a state patrol-monitored road. A state patrol car followed the vehicle onto a side road near the intersections of State Highway 97 and U.S. Highway 61, where Forest Lake police assisted on the stop around 11:30 p.m. An occupant of the car (whose name has not yet been released) was allegedly not compliant with officer instructions. Eventually, Ranger was deployed to bring the person into compliance, and an arrest was made.

Shortly after the arrest was made, Ranger had an undetermined medical emergency and became unresponsive while in his assigned squad car. Resuscitation was attempted at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital, but the veterinarians there were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead.

Ranger, a German shepherd, was a familiar face to many community members, as he and his handling officer Nick Kent were often part of the department’s community outreach events. In 2013, Kent and Sergeant Mark Richert started the “Run With Ranger” 5K event, which raised money for the Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau and helped familiarize the public with the department’s K-9 program. Ranger was with the department for seven years.

Ranger was the department’s only K-9 officer. Acquiring a dog to fill the position would require City Council approval.

Currently the department in unsure whether a service to commemorate Ranger will be a public or private event. More details about the traffic stop will be released as they become available. The department is unsure if Ranger’s medical emergency was triggered by something that occurred during the traffic stop; the matter is being investigated.