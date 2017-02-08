Open Forum for Feb. 9, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to ryan.howard@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated.

Disrespectful

The recent vote by Councilmen Freer and Eigner is another example of their disrespect for public safety and our public schools.

The Forest Lake Police Department provides a valuable service to our district’s children with the School Resource Officers. It is a successful model in large part because of the personal relationships our community officers build with students. The department has partnered with the school district on programs like MOST FL, mock car crash events, and the mentor program. I am outraged that a change to this model is under review with no school district communication, consultation, or consideration.

Unfortunately, this fits their pattern – from not approving a cost-effective school partnership with the YMCA to voting against school district-proposed solar panels that would have provided taxpayer savings.

I hope the majority of the council changes this pattern and creates a new partnership with the school district built on respect and communication. Our community’s future is too important to continue on the current path.

Gail Theisen

Forest Lake

Editor’s note: Gail Theisen is a Forest Lake Area School Board member.

Racist labels honor no one

I think we should feel free to change the labels attached to lakes and other geographical features without offending, losing, or erasing history. The Minnesota Historical Society exists to preserve our historical record. They preserve the good, the bad, and the ugly. The ugly historical record of a lake being named Halfbreed will be preserved for future generations.

The term “half-breed” is not, and never has been, a polite term meant to honor or endear. It is equivalent to calling a dog a mongrel. It is derogatory and racist. It marginalizes individuals based on socially unacceptable parentage. Referring to a person as a half-breed might be accurate but is also contemptuous.

I don’t believe we should perpetuate the racist attitudes and choices made by earlier members of our community. I also don’t believe we should be forced to use racist language simply because it was deemed acceptable and used by some at an earlier time. Somewhere in our historical record, the lake was given an alternate label. It seems earlier community members didn’t like the original name much either.

If you want to honor someone, you use a name they would choose for themselves. Since those opposed to officially renaming the lake are interested in preserving a positive aspect our community’s history, perhaps the lake should be called Ojibwe Lake. That would honor our community’s history but do so without perpetuating the ugliness, too.

Mark Peterson

Forest Lake