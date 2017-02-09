Forest View Suns are top team in Community Ed League

< > The Forest View Suns stand together after a victory. From left: Ashlee Carlson, Dahlia Berg, Haley Hohenstein, Natalie Krutzig, Ava Bauer, Sadie Fearing, Savannah Syring, Ava Jendersee, Savanna Puent, Bailey Zauner. Back: coach Jenny Simon.

The Forest View Suns have dominated their division in the Forest Lake Community Ed girls basketball league so far. Jenny Simon’s squad of second- and third-graders have lost only one game in their six-team circuit, which brings together elementary-school players from throughout the Forest Lake Area school district.

“We try to not only teach the girls the necessary skills, but also practice fun,” Simon said.

Because the girls in the league are all future Rangers, every squad uses maroon and gold as its team colors. The “home” side in each game wears maroon and the “away” side wears gold, though all the teams share the same home floor.

At the beginning of each half, the girls on the court line up across from their opponents and are instructed by the referee to point out who they will be guarding. Each player is expected to stick with her opposite number. When a foul occurs, the referee takes the time to explain what the player did and what they might do differently to avoid a foul next time. Every now and again, a bench player or two will skitter around the edge of the court and dash out the door for a bathroom break. Simon makes full-squad substitutions every few minutes so that each of her 10 players can enjoy ample time on the court.

Though the preceding paragraph describes things one might expect to see at any elementary school game, in many ways the level of play in the Community Ed league is rather advanced. The Suns run complex offensive and defensive sets, with the point guards calling out the plays. The girls execute in-bound runs and formations very similar to those that the varsity Rangers perform.

“At this age they’re old enough to learn plays,” Simon said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the girls continue expanding their knowledge of the game through implementation of more advanced offensive and defensive skills.”

The Suns showed off their shooting, passing, dribbling and defensive talents in a game against the Lino Lakes Dream on Jan. 24, running away with a 22-8 victory.

Some players participate in three-on-three tournaments as well.

“They really get to test themselves (in three-on-three) because it becomes a different game,” Simon said.

Much of the Suns’ roster will be in the fourth grade next year, meaning they will be old enough to try out for the Forest Lake travel team.

“I see a lot of potential in all the girls on our team and if they continue to put in the time, effort and hard work, they will all have the opportunity to take the next step on the travel team if they desire.”

Community Ed sponsors six divisions of boys and girls basketball for elementary-age players. Games take place on Tuesday evenings at Forest Lake Elementary School.