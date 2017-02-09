Girls hockey wins conference title with tie against Stillwater

Brieja Parent fires on the Stillwater goal in the third period.

Kayla Kasel clinches crown with late equalizer

To borrow a phrase from baseball, and slightly alter it for local hockey purposes, the tie goes to the Rangers. A 2-2 draw with Stillwater on Feb. 4 was all the Forest Lake girls hockey team needed to secure sole possession of the Suburban East Conference championship for the first time in school history.

The Rangers entered Saturday’s road tilt tied atop the SEC standings with Cretin-Derham Hall at 24 points each, meaning the Rangers had already earned at least a share of the conference title.

Stillwater, a clear underdog, peppered the Ranger goal in the early going, but the Rangers soon turned the tide and controlled the game for most of the opening period, outshooting the Ponies 15-6. The Rangers made their breakthrough with 4:35 to go in the period. Freshman Brieja Parent played senior Madi Nolan into the left side of the offensive zone, and Nolan gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with her high shot. Sophomore Biz Valley was also credited with an assist.

The pace of play evened out in the second period. Both teams placed nine shots on goal, but freshman goaltender Josie Bothun stopped every Pony effort, and her opposite number, Olivia Knox, likewise stymied all Ranger attempts.

A series of disasters struck within a single minute midway through the third period. With just over nine minutes remaining, the Stillwater power-play line crashed the Ranger line en masse, overwhelming the defense, and Cassidy Jones managed to slip the puck past Bothun in the confusion.

On the ensuing Ranger attack, Nolan broke free for the goal when Pony defenseman Claire Knowlan was whistled for throwing her stick at the Ranger forward. Nolan was awarded a penalty shot, but Knox preserved the 1-1 tie by stopping Nolan’s low effort.

Almost immediately thereafter, the Ponies pounced again. A Lauren Einen shot rebounded off Bothun, who fell away to her right in the effort. The puck sat up on its end and spun dangerously in front the unguarded net. Before any Ranger could clear the puck, Pony Hannah Anderson slapped it in for a tie-breaking goal. Only 39 seconds elapsed between the two Stillwater goals.

The Rangers needed at least one goal if they wanted to avoid sharing the SEC championship, and they settled on all-out attack in the final minutes of the period. When Stillwater’s Cleo Nystrom was called for checking with just under two minutes remaining, the Rangers called a timeout. On their first offensive foray out of that break, senior Maddie Kolbow came around the Pony net from behind and jammed an effort that Knox saved but could not control. A stick fight sent the puck spinning over the goalie, and Ranger junior Kayla Kasel made no mistake in burying it in the net to tie the game.

Neither team could take advantage of its chances in overtime. The tie gave each team one final point on their respective conference tallies and, most importantly, shifted the Rangers one point ahead of Cretin for the conference crown.

The Rangers were ranked No. 12 in the state at press time, with a final regular season record of 17-5-3. They will begin their journey toward the state tournament when they open play in the Section 7AA tournament at home against St. Francis/North Branch on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. A win would give the Rangers a second-round home game on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. against either Cloquet or Grand Rapids/Greenway.