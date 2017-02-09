Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 07, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,144.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Lynne R. Kelley, single

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: February 28, 2013 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3933986

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Live Well Financial, Inc

Dated: December 29, 2016

Recorded: January 03, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4097919

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1007992-3000040063-6

Lender or Broker: Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Celink

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 16950 Kimbro Ave N, Hugo, MN 55038-9330

Tax Parcel ID Number:

07.031.20.22.0008

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that tract of parcel of land lying and being in the County of Washington and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:

The North Five hundred sixty-seven (567) feet of the West Three hundred seventy-seven (377) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Seven (7), Township Thirty-one (31) North, Range Twenty (20) West, Washington County, Minnesota, containing 5 acres, more or less, and subject to the existing County State Aid Highway No. 6 along the North line. Also, subject to a temporary cul de sac in the Southwest corner described as South Fifty-four (54) feet to the North Five hundred sixty-seven (567) feet of the West One hundred twenty (120) feet.

Including a perpetual non-exclusive easement over the East Sixty-six (66) feet of the West Twelve hundred thirty (1230) feet of the North Seven hundred sixty-six (766) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Seven (7); the East Sixty-six (66) feet of the West Four hundred forty-three (443) feet of the North Five hundred sixty-seven (567) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Seven (7); and the South Sixty-six (66) feet of the North Six hundred thirty-three (633) feet of the West Eleven hundred sixty-four (1164) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section Seven (7); with a temporary cul de sac easement at the West end of said road (to be terminated at such time that the road continues West of Section Seven (7) described as follows: the South Fifty-four (54) feet of the North Five hundred sixty-seven (567) feet of the West One hundred twenty (120) feet; all in Township Thirty-one (31) North, Range Twenty (20) West.

According to the United States Government survey thereof.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $192,969.60

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 26, 2018, or the next business day if March 26, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 31, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Live Well Financial, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037023F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2017

650462