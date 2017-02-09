NLA girls chase promotion to upper division

North Lakes center Maggie Thiele is averaging a double-double with 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

The North Lakes Academy girls basketball team beat a short-handed co-op of St. Paul Prep and High School for the Recording Arts 51-36 on Feb. 3 to bring their regular season record to 9-11.

As she normally does, junior center Maggie Thiele achieved a double-double, leading the Huskies with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Katelyn Ozment scored 15 points, and senior guard Isabel Thompson put in eight. Freshman forwards Annika Johnson and Alena Miller each collected seven rebounds; junior forward Emma Tiedeman pulled down six and Ozment five. Ozment and Thompson led the Huskies in assists with five each.

St. Paul Prep dressed only five players, forcing the starters to play the entire game. Predictably, a close early matchup tilted slowly but surely in favor of the Huskies, who had 17 players to choose from.

“We tried to ease into the game and use our numbers to wear them down,” head coach Jeff Beimert said.

The Twin Cities Athletic Conference, the largest conference in Minnesota, divides its basketball standings into divisions. The Huskies are one of the top teams in Division B, having suffered only one loss to a divisional opponent so far. The team finishing atop the Division B standings at season’s end will be promoted to the top flight for the conference tournament.

The Huskies host their rivals for promotion, Calvin Christian, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

“That will probably be the game that decides who goes up and takes that eighth seed in the (upper division) tournament,” Beimert said.

If the Huskies do not move up, they will instead enter the Division B tournament as favorites to win a divisional title.

Junior guard Alex Stockton attempts a jumper against Charter Stars.

The St. Paul Prep game was part of a double-header with the Husky boys squad. In the male half of the proceedings, the Huskies fell to Division A squad Charter Stars 60-22. The Stars played constant full-court press, forcing many turnovers and limiting the Husky attack.“We passed well at times, but we had a hard time dealing with the pressure,” head coach Mark Kosloski said.

The Husky boys saw more favorable results on Feb. 6, rolling over Metro Schools College Prep 54-24. The boys will visit Metro Schools for a repeat matchup on Feb. 9.