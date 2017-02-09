Nordic teams place second at conference meet

Sophomore Regan Duffy finished second overall in the girls race.

Duffy, Mead lead Rangers in individual standings

The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic teams earned nearly identical results in the final standings at the Suburban East Conference championships on Feb. 1. Both squads placed second of eight (Cretin-Derham Hall does not particpate in Nordic) behind Stillwater, with the girls scoring 457 points and the boys 454, and both Ranger squads were well clear of double third-placers Roseville.

“Conditions were a little icy, which doesn’t hurt a team like Stillwater who is used to skiing in questionable conditions,” coach Deno Johnson said.

The conference races were contested in two parts. In the morning, skiers particpated in a 5-kilometer classic-style race. In the afternoon the skiers raced skate-style, with racers leaving the starting area at intervals equal to their time differences in the first race.

Ranger junior Jenna Parent (16:27) and sophomore Regan Duffy (16:30) were the top finishers in the classic section. The two Rangers finished half a minute ahead of the Stillwater trio of Rana Kraftson, Libby Tuttle and Siri Bohacek. The Ponies’ strength is in the skating style, however, and in the afternoon race the three Stillwater skiers quickly caught up to the Ranger duo.

“It was difficult to maneuver around the ice patches and still keep up your speed,” Duffy said. “I knew my three friends from Stillwater are all really good skate skiers, so I knew it was going to be tricky. I’m definitely a better classic skier.”

Duffy held the lead for much of the afternoon race, but Bohacek pulled away late to win the conference crown. Duffy finished three seconds later, marking the second time this school year that she has missed a conference championship by slim margins. She was also the conference runner-up in cross-country by one second.

Parent placed fifth behind Kraftson and Tuttle. Both Rangers were named to the all-conference team, as were junior Chloe Foster (10th), eighth-grader Amelea Hauer (16th) and senior Madi Anderson (17th). Juniors Anna Stockinger (26th), Mikayla Niederkorn (30th) and Jessica Nieters (31st) won honorable mention.

Stillwater won the team title with 479 points. Behind the Rangers were Roseville (428), White Bear Lake (408), East Ridge (380), Mounds View (323), Woodbury (308) and Park (252).

After finishing fifth and sixth in the classic race, Ranger junior Ryan Mead and sophomore Andy Haines maintained those positions in the skate race to lead the Rangers overall.

“The classic course was pretty easy,” Mead said. “Then we placed well (in the skate race), I held my spot, so that was pretty good.”

The other Ranger all-conference finishers were junior Spencer Kotys (10th) and freshmen Nick Parent (13th) and Ethan Erickson (19th). Eighth-grader Drew Sampson (25th) and freshman Beck Pope (32nd) received honorable mention.

Stillwater senior Shad Kraftson won the individual title. The Ponies’ winning total was 478. After Forest Lake came Roseville (415), Mounds View (397), White Bear Lake (387), East Ridge (343), Park (222) and Woodbury (190).

The Rangers will head to St. Paul’s Battle Creek Park on Feb. 9 for the Section 4 championship. The top two teams and the next 10 best skiers will advance to the state meet in Biwabik on Feb. 16.