Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on February 22, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the Conditional Use Permit amendment and Zoning Code text amendment application for Acqua Restaurant property. The applicant seeks to add four boat slips to the existing dock and allow for the overnight docking of 12 boats. The applicant is Forest Lake Investments, LLC who own property at 8241 North Shore Trail in the City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota, which has a legal description summarized as follows:

A portion of Section 10 Township 32 Range 21

Dated this 6th day of February, 2017

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 9, 16, 2017

651117