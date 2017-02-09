Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on February 22nd at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the Interim Use Permit application and Zoning Code text amendment application for the Taylor farm located 19650 Fenway Avenue. The applicant seeks to remove a portion of the existing topsoil and sell it for development over a period of five years. The applicant is Chris Taylor who owns property at 19650 Fenway Avenue in the City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota, which has a legal description summarized as follows:

West 1/2 Northeast 1/4 in Section 30 Township 32 Range 21, with an exception for the extension of Headwaters Parkway

Dated this 6th day of February 2017.

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 9, 16, 2017

651126