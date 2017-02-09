Sports Briefs – Feb. 9, 2017

Local police honored before Lakers game

Sgt. Jake Ayers, Sgt. Mark Richert, Detective Nancy Carlson and officers Pat Ferguson, Trevor Johnson, Sean Lafferty, Troy Meyer, Megan Olstad, Nathan Olstad and Maryrose Warke of the Forest Lake Police Department are honored on the ice as part of Law Enforcement Night at the Forest Lake Lakers game on Feb. 3. Carlson also performed the ceremonial puck drop. Through a silent auction the Lakers and their fans helped raise more than $1,000 for the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association. The Lakers lost the game to the Dells Ducks 4-1, but they got their revenge a day later, beating the same opposition 3-2. The Lakers are 20-15-5 on the season and will play at home against the Chicago Cougars on Feb. 17 and 18, with both games beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Dance team falls short of state

The Forest Lake dance team competed in the Section 4AAA championships at home on Saturday, placing fifth of 14 in both jazz and high kick. The top three teams in each category advanced to the state tournament. Anoka, St. Cloud Tech and Brainerd qualified in both categories; Anoka was crowned champions in jazz while Brainerd earned the top spot in kick.

Girls basketball to host Youth and Pink nights on Feb. 10

The Ranger girls basketball game against White Bear Lake on Feb. 10 will coincide with two special events. For Youth Night, all fans in eighth grade or below will receive a free T-shirt and may stick around after the game for autographs and a root beer float social. It will also be Cancer Awareness Night; fans of all ages are asked to wear pink in honor of all people impacted by cancer. Money raised will be donated to Be The Match in honor of Brent Bostrom, father of basketball alumna Rachel Bostrom.

Forest Lake youth baseball signups open now

Registration for the 10U through 14U Forest Lake travel baseball teams is now open at www.flbaseball.org. Tryouts will be held on March 18 and 19. Information on tryouts for 15U and NorthStar teams will also be posted soon. Applications for coaches are also being accepted; a short application can be found on the website. Coaches do not need to have children in the program to participate.