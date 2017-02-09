Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 82-CV-16-43 82

Case Type: Quiet Title

Richard J. Granger and Sandra K. Granger,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Beneficial Loan and WMC Mortgage Corp. and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate or lien in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO BENEFICIAL LOAN, WMC MORTGAGE CORP AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:

Kelly & Lemmons, P.A.

223 Little Canada Road East,

#200

St. Paul, MN 55117

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Washington County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

EXHIBIT A

Lot 6, Block 36, FOREST LAKE, Washington County, Minnesota, except that part thereof described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South line of said Lot, 77 1/2 feet East of the Southwest corner of said Lot, and running thence East along the South line of said Lot to the Southeast corner of said Lot; thence North on the East line of said Lot, 17 1/2 feet to a point, and thence Southwesterly to the point of beginning. ALSO all that part of Lot 7 in said Block 36 of FOREST LAKE, aforesaid, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot, and running thence South along the West line of said Lot, 17 1/2 feet to a point; thence Northeasterly to a point in the North line of said Lot, 77 1/2 feet East of the Northwest corner of said Lot, and thence West along the North line of said Lot to the place of beginning.

Abstract Property

Notice is further given that the object of said action is to obtain a Judgment declaring the Plaintiff to be the owner in fee of the real property described above and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest or lien in or upon said premises.

Notice is further given that no personal claim is made by Plaintiffs against any of the Defendants.

Dated: February 3, 2017

/s/ Chad D. Lemmons

Plaintiffs attorneys signature

Chad D. Lemmons

Print or type plaintiffs attorneys name

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

February 9, 16, 23, 2017

650725