Wrestling drops Mounds View

After coming back from a five-point deficit, Parrish earns his pin against Mounds View’s Rowan Morgan in overtime.

Parrish’s up-class pin highlights victory

With under a minute to go in his match at 182 pounds on Feb. 2, Forest Lake’s Grant Parrish was trailing Mounds View’s Rowan Morgan 9-4. He then pulled off an aggressive sequence against his opponent, forcing him to the mat and nearly pinning him. The Mustang was saved because the action took the wrestlers out of bounds, but Parrish earned five points, sending the match into a one-minute overtime period in which he finally pinned Morgan.

That result is remarkable for two reasons: Morgan is rated as the state’s third-best wrestler at 182, and Parrish is actually a 170-pounder – he wrestled up 12 pounds to get a match with Morgan.

“Those guys are rivals, they wrestled a great match,” head coach Joe Kunshier said. “We talk to Grant about score maintenance. His condition and skill will come through in the end.”

The Rangers wrestled strongly around Parrish’s highlight match, working their way to a 42-33 victory.

Derrick Cardinal (106 pounds) and Max Amman (112) helped the Rangers to a 12-0 lead early on by pinning their Mustang counterparts. Kieler Carlson (132), Grant Yearling (138) and Mathias Waskey (145) also earned pins. Yearling and Waskey wrestled up a class to help set up the Parrish-Morgan match.

Tanner Wiese fought a close bout at 152 pounds. His second-round escape was the only scoring maneuver in his 1-0 win over Jack Graham.

Dan Fagerstrom gains control of his opponent in the 170-pound match.

Dan Fagerstrom, Parrish’s replacement at 170, engaged in a roaring battle with Andrew Boucher. The Ranger nearly pinned his opponent, then had to fight off a pin attempt himself before seeing out the clock on a 7-4 victory.

The Mustangs earned two pins and a forfeit in the upper weight classes to close the margin to its final amount.

“We had to wrestle well to win,” Kunshier said. “Our strength is in our lower weights, so we try to build as much of a lead as we can early on.”

With the win, Forest Lake finalized its conference record at 6-2. The team went on to score a 48-24 nonconference victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 4.

The wrestlers will travel to Bemidji for a triangular on Feb. 10. With the postseason looming, Kunshier has high hopes for his squad.

“We have a good possibility of sending a bunch of guys to state,” Kunshier said.