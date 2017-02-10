LILA works with U of M on athletic program

Lakes International Language Academy recently collaborated with the Sport Management capstone class of Dr. Lisa Kihl at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities to explore best practices in developing and expanding the Upper School (grades 6-12) athletic program.

“This is the students’ opportunity to demonstrate that they are prepared academically and professionally as graduates to contribute meaningful work for real-world sports concerns,” Dr. Kihl said in a press release. “I set the expectations high, and every time, these students amaze me.”

The university students worked in groups to study concerns related to developing an athletics department operational manual, such as policies, sports offerings and facilities, league schedules and transportation, recruiting and training coaches, and marketing. Each university group presented its recommendations at a culminating class meeting, which included LILA Director Shannon Peterson and Athletic and Activities Director Jenni Muras.

“We were thrilled to participate in this capstone project,” Muras said in a press release. “With Dr. Kihl’s expert guidance, the University students provided useful information that reflects our school’s mission, values, and International Baccalaureate focus. We’re looking forward to continuing the relationship with the U.”