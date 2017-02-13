Cora I. Boehm

Cora Boehm, age 95, born in Portland, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Josiah Batson; stepfather, Jacob Goebel; former husband, Maurice; son, Robert; sister, Margaret DuCharme.

She is survived children, Gregory, Patricia Tietz, Linda (Harry) Haluptzok, Kathleen (Steven) LeVesseur, Mary (Mark) Pogreba, Berta; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson.

Cora was a former Forest Lake businesswoman, co-owner of Der Lach Haus Supper Club, artist, traveler, and decorator.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16th at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at Mattson Funeral Home.

Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com.

Post navigation