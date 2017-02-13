Firefighters jointly extinguish truck blaze

Photo courtesy of Ed Stec

Forest Lake and Wyoming firefighters responded to a truck fire Jan. 24 on Interstate Highway 35 near the border of the two cities. The fire was called in shortly before 2 p.m., and the response temporarily shut down the freeway. The 26-foot box truck started on fire due to an undetermined mechanical issues, burning up the cab and engine and penetrating slightly into the trailer area. No one was hurt in the fire.